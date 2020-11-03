Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

2020 APF Conference “Driving a Decade of Change” Was Remarkable | Here's What Went Down

Tokini Peterside talks Moving into the World of Art on "Under 40 CEOs"

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Fisayo Soyombo, Kelechukwu Iruoma & Ruth Olurounbi Shortlisted for Fetisov Journalism 2020 Awards

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

"The People's Oncologist" Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

Tumi Phake talks Transitioning from Banking to Fitness on "Under 40 CEOs"

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

8 hours ago

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of November.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 7th of November.

The winner’s post will be published on the 9th of November.

Start nominating!

2 Comments

  1. Folabi Grace

    November 3, 2020 at 9:59 am

    I nominate my women’s wear brand Folabi Grace. The exposure will bring more audience to my small business.

    Folabi Grace Couture is a fashion brand that serves with ready to wear pieces , bespoke production, turban making,fabric retailing and fashion tutoring.

    Instagram: @Folabigracecouture
    Website: http://www.folabigrace.com

  2. Dammy Eneli

    November 3, 2020 at 11:23 am

    I nominate Peerless Magazine. Peerless Magazine is a media company that was created with the aim of curating content and providing entertainment for the new generation i.e. the millennials and generation Z. I’m nominating them because Peerless Magazine doesn’t just focus content on celebrities, the major aim of Peerless is to place a spotlight on talented creatives that do not get enough recognition. People tend to forget the people who haven’t “blown” yet and Peerless Magazine focuses on that. They are very new, and they are currently working on their first digital magazine.

    Their social media handles are :

    Twitter: Peerless_Mag
    Instagram: Peerless_Magazine

