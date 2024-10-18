Career
BellaNaija, Funke Akindele & Burna Boy make YNaija’s The 10/10 Powerlist
Nigeria is home to countless talents and influential figures who have made a mark across various industries. Recently, YNaija released its 10/10 Powerlist, spotlighting 10 remarkable individuals from 10 different sectors who have significantly impacted Nigeria over the last decade.
This list highlights the diversity of excellence in Nigeria, showcasing outstanding achievements in film, music, literature, fashion, and more. It’s a testament to the resilience and creativity of Nigerians who continue to excel, both locally and internationally.
Among those recognized are trailblazers like Funke Akindele in film, Burna Boy in music, and Chimamanda Adichie in literature. Each honoree has contributed uniquely to their fields, inspiring others to pursue greatness.
See the full list below:
Film
- Funke Akindele
- Genevieve Nnaji
- Jade Osiberu
- Kemi Adetiba
- Mo Abudu
- Biodun Stephen
- Kunle Afolayan
- Toyin Abraham
- Kenneth Gyang
- Ayo Makun (AY)
Actors
- Taiwo Ajai-Lycett
- Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)
- Gabriel Afolayan
- Ramsey Nouah
- Nse Ikpe-Etim
- Ireti Doyle
- Sola Sobowale
- Ini Edo
- Shaffy Bello
- Joke Silva
Music
- Burna Boy
- Wizkid
- Don Jazzy
- Davido
- Olamide
- Tiwa Savage
- Flavour
- Wande Coal
- Adekunle Gold
- Yemi Alade
TV/Radio presenters
- Denrele
- IK Osakioduwa
- Ebuka
- Sandra Ezekwesili
- Toke Makinwa
- Do2dtun
- Rufai Oseni
- Toolz
- Kemi Smallz
- Seun Okinbaloye
Religion
- Enoch Adejare Adeboye
- David Oyedepo
- Chris Oyakhilome
- Sam Adeyemi
- Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky
- Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar
- Paul Adefarasin
- Temitope Balogun Joshua
- David Ibiyeomie
Literature
- Chimamanda Adichie
- Lola Shoneyin
- Othuke Ominiabohs
- Wole Soyinka
- Romeo Oriogun
- Ayobami Adebayo
- Akwaeke Emezi
- Jazzhole
- Rovingheights
- Cassava Republic Press
Fashion
- Mai Atafo
- Deola Sagoe
- Lisa Folawiyo
- Toyin Lawani
- Andrea Iyamah
- Tiffany Amber
- Adenike Ogunlesi (Ruff and Tumble)
- Ejiro Amos Tafari
- David Wej
- Yomi Casual
Photography
- TY Bello
- Kelechi Amadi-Obi
- Emmanuel Oyeleke
- Tope Adenola
- Amazing Klef
- Bayo Omoboriowo
- Jide Odukoya
- Andrew Esiebo
- Aisha Augie-Kuta
- George Osodi
Politics
- Peter Obi
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Nyesom Wike
- Dino Melaye
- Atiku Abubakar
- Rabi’u Kwankwaso
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu
- Bukola Saraki
- Muhammadu Buhari
- Rochas Okorocha
Media (TV stations, blogs, radio)
- Arise News
- Linda Ikeji Blog
- Channels TV
- BellaNaija
- Nairaland
- Nigerian Info FM
- Wazobia FM
- Cool FM
- Olorisupergal
- Instablog