BellaNaija, Funke Akindele & Burna Boy make YNaija's The 10/10 Powerlist

Mo Abudu is the Only African on The Hollywood Reporter's "Most Powerful Women in International Television" 2024 List

Get Into All Things Tech, Money & Economic Power with Miss Techy on #Her MoneyHerPower

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Aspire for More!” Nelo Okeke’s Inspiring Message on #HerMoneyHerPower

Can Women Have It All? Blessing Adesiyan of Mother Honestly Says Yes | #HerMoneyHerPower

Meet Damola Adamolekun: The 35-Year-Old CEO Steering Red Lobster’s Comeback

Work Hard, Enjoy Life: Watch Ummeeta Rabiu’s #HerMoneyHerPower Story

#HerMoneyHerPower is All About Freedom, Choices & Power” Says Saheeba of Soul Unraveled

Ife Durosinmi-Etti’s Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nigeria is home to countless talents and influential figures who have made a mark across various industries. Recently, YNaija released its 10/10 Powerlist, spotlighting 10 remarkable individuals from 10 different sectors who have significantly impacted Nigeria over the last decade.

This list highlights the diversity of excellence in Nigeria, showcasing outstanding achievements in film, music, literature, fashion, and more. It’s a testament to the resilience and creativity of Nigerians who continue to excel, both locally and internationally.

Among those recognized are trailblazers like Funke Akindele in film, Burna Boy in music, and Chimamanda Adichie in literature. Each honoree has contributed uniquely to their fields, inspiring others to pursue greatness.

See the full list below:

Film

  • Funke Akindele
  • Genevieve Nnaji
  • Jade Osiberu
  • Kemi Adetiba
  • Mo Abudu
  • Biodun Stephen
  • Kunle Afolayan
  • Toyin Abraham
  • Kenneth Gyang
  • Ayo Makun (AY)

Actors

  • Taiwo Ajai-Lycett
  • Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)
  • Gabriel Afolayan
  • Ramsey Nouah
  • Nse Ikpe-Etim
  • Ireti Doyle
  • Sola Sobowale
  • Ini Edo
  • Shaffy Bello
  • Joke Silva

Music

  • Burna Boy
  • Wizkid
  • Don Jazzy
  • Davido
  • Olamide
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Flavour
  • Wande Coal
  • Adekunle Gold
  • Yemi Alade

TV/Radio presenters

  • Denrele
  • IK Osakioduwa
  • Ebuka
  • Sandra Ezekwesili
  • Toke Makinwa
  • Do2dtun
  • Rufai Oseni
  • Toolz
  • Kemi Smallz
  • Seun Okinbaloye

Religion

  • Enoch Adejare Adeboye
  • David Oyedepo
  • Chris Oyakhilome
  • Sam Adeyemi
  • Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky
  • Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar
  • Paul Adefarasin
  • Temitope Balogun Joshua
  • David Ibiyeomie

Literature

  • Chimamanda Adichie
  • Lola Shoneyin
  • Othuke Ominiabohs
  • Wole Soyinka
  • Romeo Oriogun
  • Ayobami Adebayo
  • Akwaeke Emezi
  • Jazzhole
  • Rovingheights
  • Cassava Republic Press

Fashion

  • Mai Atafo
  • Deola Sagoe
  • Lisa Folawiyo
  • Toyin Lawani
  • Andrea Iyamah
  • Tiffany Amber
  • Adenike Ogunlesi (Ruff and Tumble)
  • Ejiro Amos Tafari
  • David Wej
  • Yomi Casual

Photography

  • TY Bello
  • Kelechi Amadi-Obi
  • Emmanuel Oyeleke
  • Tope Adenola
  • Amazing Klef
  • Bayo Omoboriowo
  • Jide Odukoya
  • Andrew Esiebo
  • Aisha Augie-Kuta
  • George Osodi

Politics

  • Peter Obi
  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  • Nyesom Wike
  • Dino Melaye
  • Atiku Abubakar
  • Rabi’u Kwankwaso
  • Babajide Sanwo-Olu
  • Bukola Saraki
  • Muhammadu Buhari
  • Rochas Okorocha

Media (TV stations, blogs, radio)

  • Arise News
  • Linda Ikeji Blog
  • Channels TV
  • BellaNaija
  • Nairaland
  • Nigerian Info FM
  • Wazobia FM
  • Cool FM
  • Olorisupergal
  • Instablog
