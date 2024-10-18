BellaNaija, Funke Akindele & Burna Boy make YNaija’s The 10/10 Powerlist

Nigeria is home to countless talents and influential figures who have made a mark across various industries. Recently, YNaija released its 10/10 Powerlist, spotlighting 10 remarkable individuals from 10 different sectors who have significantly impacted Nigeria over the last decade.

This list highlights the diversity of excellence in Nigeria, showcasing outstanding achievements in film, music, literature, fashion, and more. It’s a testament to the resilience and creativity of Nigerians who continue to excel, both locally and internationally.

Among those recognized are trailblazers like Funke Akindele in film, Burna Boy in music, and Chimamanda Adichie in literature. Each honoree has contributed uniquely to their fields, inspiring others to pursue greatness.

See the full list below:

Film

Funke Akindele

Genevieve Nnaji

Jade Osiberu

Kemi Adetiba

Mo Abudu

Biodun Stephen

Kunle Afolayan

Toyin Abraham

Kenneth Gyang

Ayo Makun (AY)

Actors

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

Gabriel Afolayan

Ramsey Nouah

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Ireti Doyle

Sola Sobowale

Ini Edo

Shaffy Bello

Joke Silva

Music

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Don Jazzy

Davido

Olamide

Tiwa Savage

Flavour

Wande Coal

Adekunle Gold

Yemi Alade

TV/Radio presenters

Denrele

IK Osakioduwa

Ebuka

Sandra Ezekwesili

Toke Makinwa

Do2dtun

Rufai Oseni

Toolz

Kemi Smallz

Seun Okinbaloye

Religion

Enoch Adejare Adeboye

David Oyedepo

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Adeyemi

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar

Paul Adefarasin

Temitope Balogun Joshua

David Ibiyeomie

Literature

Chimamanda Adichie

Lola Shoneyin

Othuke Ominiabohs

Wole Soyinka

Romeo Oriogun

Ayobami Adebayo

Akwaeke Emezi

Jazzhole

Rovingheights

Cassava Republic Press

Fashion

Mai Atafo

Deola Sagoe

Lisa Folawiyo

Toyin Lawani

Andrea Iyamah

Tiffany Amber

Adenike Ogunlesi (Ruff and Tumble)

Ejiro Amos Tafari

David Wej

Yomi Casual

Photography

TY Bello

Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Emmanuel Oyeleke

Tope Adenola

Amazing Klef

Bayo Omoboriowo

Jide Odukoya

Andrew Esiebo

Aisha Augie-Kuta

George Osodi

Politics

Peter Obi

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nyesom Wike

Dino Melaye

Atiku Abubakar

Rabi’u Kwankwaso

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Bukola Saraki

Muhammadu Buhari

Rochas Okorocha

Media (TV stations, blogs, radio)