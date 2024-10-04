Phyno Taps into Love, Joy & Culture with “Full Time Job” feat. Fave, Burna Boy, NSG & More

Rapper and singer Phyno has just released his fifth studio album, “Full Time Job,” following up on his previous projects, “Something To Live For” (2021), “Deal With It” (2019), “The Playmaker” (2016) and his debut studio album “No Guts No Glory” (2014).

Before the album’s release, Phyno teased fans with “Time of My Life,” featuring British rapper ArrDee. Now, with “Full Time Job,” he fully embraces his role as a “cultural flag-bearer and elder statesman,” blending indigenous sounds with global influences.

The 15-track album features a stellar lineup of artists, including Cheque, Fave, Burna Boy, Johnny Drille, Chip, ArDee, and UK collective NSG. Phyno masterfully merges Igbo lyricism with modern sounds, moving between the choral elegance of “Nwoke Esike,” the highlife charm of “Men Don Show Face,” and the amapiano-infused “Back Outside.” He also touches on R&B with “Deep” and delivers folksy soul on “Sweet Karma.”

Sream the album below: