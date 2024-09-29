Phyno & ArrDee Show Us What It Means to Live Large in “Time of My Life”

Phyno is giving us a taste of what’s to come ahead of upcoming album, “Full Time Job,” with the release of a brand new single, “Time of My Life,” featuring British rapper ArrDee.

The track is accompanied by a stunning music video that perfectly captures the essence of the song. “Time of My Life” is all about seizing the moment, revelling in success, and savouring the finer things. Phyno and ArrDee take us on a journey through a lavish, carefree lifestyle filled with luxury, confidence, and celebration. The chorus drives home the idea of living your best life, embracing freedom, fun, and pure satisfaction.

With its vivid imagery of “bags of money,” “bottles on ice,” and a “live life, forget about tomorrow” mentality, the song oozes wealth, power, and an unapologetic love for the good life. It’s not just about material things though—there’s also a sensual vibe, with Phyno hinting at romantic encounters and the admiration that comes with his status. Ultimately, this track paints a vivid picture of living large and making every moment count.

Phyno’s album “Full Time Job” is set to drop on October 4th, and if “Time of My Life” is any indication, we’re in for a major hit.

Watch the music video for “Time of My Life” below: