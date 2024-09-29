Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ruger Gets Real About Love in "Luv Again"—Watch the Music Video

BN TV Music

Phyno & ArrDee Show Us What It Means to Live Large in "Time of My Life"

BN TV Music

Tekno Pours His Heart Out in New Single “Jericho” | Watch the Visualiser

BN TV Music

Ladipoe & Taves Bring Romantic Fire in Their Latest Track “Compose“

BN TV Career

You’ve Got to Watch Funke Akindele Speak on What Women’s Economic Power Really Means

BN TV Music

Fave's "No Games" is the Bold Love Anthem We Can't Stop Playing

BN TV Events Music Style

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

BN TV Style

Showmax's Style Magnate is an All-New Fashion and Design Competition | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji & More Star in Clarence Peters’ Netflix Drama "Inside Life"

BN TV

Ruger Gets Real About Love in “Luv Again”—Watch the Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ruger is keeping the momentum going with the release of the music video for his single “Luv Again.”

“Luv Again” explores the internal struggle of someone who identifies as a “playboy” avoiding serious commitment, yet unexpectedly finds himself falling in love once more. The song captures the tension between resisting vulnerability and the irresistible pull of new emotions. Despite his reservations, Ruger hints at being open to giving love another chance, though cautiously.

This track is one of two singles Ruger released in August, alongside “Make Way,” following his collaborative EP “RnB” with BNXN.

Watch the “Luv Again” music video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php