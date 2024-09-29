Ruger Gets Real About Love in “Luv Again”—Watch the Music Video

Ruger is keeping the momentum going with the release of the music video for his single “Luv Again.”

“Luv Again” explores the internal struggle of someone who identifies as a “playboy” avoiding serious commitment, yet unexpectedly finds himself falling in love once more. The song captures the tension between resisting vulnerability and the irresistible pull of new emotions. Despite his reservations, Ruger hints at being open to giving love another chance, though cautiously.

This track is one of two singles Ruger released in August, alongside “Make Way,” following his collaborative EP “RnB” with BNXN.

Watch the “Luv Again” music video below