Your Power Move Soundtrack: The #HerMoneyHerPower Playlist is Here!

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign just got even better with the launch of an exciting music playlist.

That’s right! Now, as you plan your next big economic power move, you can vibe to the ultimate playlist for some added inspiration.

Featuring inspiring tracks like Ayra Starr’s “Woman Commando”, Rema’s “Hehehehe”, and Teni’s “Billionaire”, these songs are designed to make you feel unstoppable. Whether you’re chasing your goals or celebrating your wins, this playlist will have you pumped, reminding you that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by The She Tank and BellaNaija is all about driving conversations on the importance of women holding economic power—so they can have the freedom to control their resources, influence decisions, and define who they are and how they live.

These songs are the perfect soundtrack for your journey to greatness.

Enjoy!