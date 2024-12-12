Nathaniel Bassey’s “The River” Album is an Uplifting Worship Experience | Listen

Connect with us

Worship has a unique way of connecting us to God, often beyond what words can express. Nathaniel Bassey’s new album “The River” is a beautiful invitation to experience that profound connection. This 18-track project is more than just music—it’s a journey of worship and inspiration designed to deepen your relationship with God.

The album also includes previously released singles like “You Are You,” “Jesus Iye” and “Yahweh Sabaoth” setting the stage for the full experience the album provides.

“The River” features collaborations with gospel artists like Jumoke Oshoboke, Dasola Akinbule, and Joshua Aaron, bringing together a beautiful blend of voices that elevate the worship experience.

One song, in particular, holds a deep, spiritual significance for Nathaniel. He shared the moment behind its creation:

I was taken in the Spirit to a church (a place I believe was the throne room in my vision) and I heard this song being sung. It is a song from heaven. As you listen, you will experience the blessing of the throne of grace.

With “The River,” Nathaniel invites listeners to soak in the presence of God, experiencing His love and grace in a deeper way.

Listen below:

 

