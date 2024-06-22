Nathaniel Bassey’s “You Are You” Celebrates God’s Unwavering Nature | Listen

Inspired by a night vision filled with glory, Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey releases a new song, “You Are You.” The song celebrates God’s unwavering nature, declaring He remains true to himself in all circumstances.

Nathaniel shares his experience: “In a night vision, I experienced this song being sung. There was such glory and presence of God as we rejoiced. ‘You Are You’ is a revelation, a sound of heaven. May the Holy One of Israel, the Father of our Lord Jesus, manifest Himself to you as the ‘I AM.’ Let this ring from the mountaintop to the valleys. That all may know, that He is God.”

Watch the video below: