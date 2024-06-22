Connect with us

Nathaniel Bassey's "You Are You" Celebrates God's Unwavering Nature | Listen

Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Watch Simi & Falz's Hilarious "Borrow Me Your Baby" Video

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper's BAZAAR | WATCH

Skiibii Teams Up with Don Jazzy on Groovy New Single "Open Bareta"

Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour's Video of "Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)"

Tems is Chinasa Anukam's Latest Guest on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Mrs. Kasali's Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Bottomline"

Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single "Wave" feat. Central Cee

Inspired by a night vision filled with glory, Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey releases a new song, “You Are You.” The song celebrates God’s unwavering nature, declaring He remains true to himself in all circumstances.

Nathaniel shares his experience: “In a night vision, I experienced this song being sung. There was such glory and presence of God as we rejoiced. ‘You Are You’ is a revelation, a sound of heaven. May the Holy One of Israel, the Father of our Lord Jesus, manifest Himself to you as the ‘I AM.’ Let this ring from the mountaintop to the valleys. That all may know, that He is God.”

Watch the video below:

