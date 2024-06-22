Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey's "You Are You" Celebrates God's Unwavering Nature | Listen

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

BN TV Music

Watch Simi & Falz's Hilarious "Borrow Me Your Baby" Video

BN TV Music News Style

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper's BAZAAR | WATCH

BN TV Music

Skiibii Teams Up with Don Jazzy on Groovy New Single "Open Bareta"

BN TV Music

Regina Daniels is the Leading Lady in Flavour's Video of "Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)"

BN TV Music

Tems is Chinasa Anukam's Latest Guest on "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV Movies & TV

Mrs. Kasali's Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Bottomline"

BN TV Music

Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single "Wave" feat. Central Cee

BN TV

Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

Avatar photo

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Are you in a relationship with a guy who isn’t financially well-off, or considering dating someone who seems perfect except for their bank account? Laju Iren tackles this common dilemma in her latest video.

Drawing from her own experience of meeting her husband, Laju offers her insights and advice on building a strong financial foundation with your partner. She’ll guide you through shifting your mindset about money and navigating the financial aspects of a relationship.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Krystal Chindori-Chininga on Returning to Zimbabwe After 8 Years in the US in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University
css.php