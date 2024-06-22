Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

Are you in a relationship with a guy who isn’t financially well-off, or considering dating someone who seems perfect except for their bank account? Laju Iren tackles this common dilemma in her latest video.

Drawing from her own experience of meeting her husband, Laju offers her insights and advice on building a strong financial foundation with your partner. She’ll guide you through shifting your mindset about money and navigating the financial aspects of a relationship.

Watch below: