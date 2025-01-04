Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Class of 2025, Laju Iren Has Practical Advice to Guide You to the Altar

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Spicy? Try Cooking With Ijey’s Assorted Beef Pepper Soup

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday's “Delay” is a Reflection on God’s Timing | Watch the Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

BN TV Cuisine

Make Ofe Nsala (White Soup) Like a Pro with Joyful Cook

BN TV Music

Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with "This Year"

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Chidimma Adetshina Shares Her Big Plans for 2025: Global Travel, Advocacy & More

BN TV

Class of 2025, Laju Iren Has Practical Advice to Guide You to the Altar

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

If you are hoping to walk down the aisle this year and say “I Do”? Laju Iren has a message just for you, filled with encouragement, wisdom, and practical advice to guide you in this season of anticipation.

She starts by addressing a common concern—having the desire to get married. According to Laju, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to get married. In fact, she explains that the desire for marriage is God-given, rooted in His plan for His children. “Marriage is God’s idea,” she shares, encouraging you not to feel judged or hide your desires.

From there, she highlights some important questions to reflect on as you prepare: Is marriage the will of God for you right now Why do you want to get married this year?

Laju then offers practical steps to align your desires with God’s plan: start with prayer, work on building yourself spiritually and emotionally, and learn to be genuinely happy for others’ marriages while waiting for your own.

This video is an inspiring guide for those hoping to take the next step in love this year.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php