Class of 2025, Laju Iren Has Practical Advice to Guide You to the Altar

If you are hoping to walk down the aisle this year and say “I Do”? Laju Iren has a message just for you, filled with encouragement, wisdom, and practical advice to guide you in this season of anticipation.

She starts by addressing a common concern—having the desire to get married. According to Laju, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to get married. In fact, she explains that the desire for marriage is God-given, rooted in His plan for His children. “Marriage is God’s idea,” she shares, encouraging you not to feel judged or hide your desires.

From there, she highlights some important questions to reflect on as you prepare: Is marriage the will of God for you right now Why do you want to get married this year?

Laju then offers practical steps to align your desires with God’s plan: start with prayer, work on building yourself spiritually and emotionally, and learn to be genuinely happy for others’ marriages while waiting for your own.

This video is an inspiring guide for those hoping to take the next step in love this year.

