Craving Spicy? Try Cooking With Ijey’s Assorted Beef Pepper Soup

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

BNers, it’s Saturday and it’s the perfect time to try something different and treat yourself to some spicy assorted beef pepper soup by Cooking With Ijey.

In this recipe, Cooking With Ijey starts by seasoning bite-sized beef and assorted meats with a blend of seasoning bullion, oregano, thyme, black pepper, and salt. She lets it cook for a few minutes, allowing all the flavours to come together.

Next, she adds pepper soup spice, crayfish powder, and a blend of ginger, habanero pepper, and onions. After letting it cook for a bit, she tosses in scent and utazi leaves, allowing them to simmer before adding some diced yam for that extra filling touch.

Check out how she makes it below:

Avatar photo

