Theophilus Sunday’s “Delay” is a Reflection on God’s Timing | Watch the Visuals

In the newly released visuals for his track “Delay,” gospel artist Theophilus Sunday invites listeners into a deep reflection on faith and divine timing. Taken from his latest album “Father of Spirits,” the song explores the challenging yet transformative journey of surrender.

Lines from the song, such as “Oh Potter, here is your clay” and “The process may slay me, that the world will say I’m wasting, I choose to be slain so I will rise like you,” highlight those moments when life doesn’t go as planned. It’s about choosing to trust God, even when the world doesn’t understand or sees it as a delay.

Watch the visuals for “Delay” below.