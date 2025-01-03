Connect with us

Theophilus Sunday's “Delay” is a Reflection on God’s Timing | Watch the Visuals

This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Make Ofe Nsala (White Soup) Like a Pro with Joyful Cook

Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with "This Year"

Chidimma Adetshina Shares Her Big Plans for 2025: Global Travel, Advocacy & More

Nathaniel Bassey Ushers Us into the New Year with "Baba We Thank You O"

Add Some Spice to Your New Year Spread with YeyiloTV’s Peppered Chicken

Kirk Franklin's Year of Big Wins & Lessons | Watch His 2024 Recap

In the newly released visuals for his track “Delay,” gospel artist Theophilus Sunday invites listeners into a deep reflection on faith and divine timing. Taken from his latest album “Father of Spirits,” the song explores the challenging yet transformative journey of surrender.

Lines from the song, such as Oh Potter, here is your clay and The process may slay me, that the world will say I’m wasting, I choose to be slain so I will rise like you,” highlight those moments when life doesn’t go as planned. It’s about choosing to trust God, even when the world doesn’t understand or sees it as a delay.

Watch the visuals for “Delay” below.

 

 

