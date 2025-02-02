Connect with us

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday Releases "Banquet" Music Video: A Message of Devotion

BN TV

MC Lively Talks Family, Religion & Life-Altering Moments with Amanda Dara

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "You Are Good" Is a Song of Gratitude & Prophetic Promise | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza, Anyone? Let Sisi Yemmie Guide You

BN TV Cuisine

A Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry That's Fast, Flavourful & Just What You Need

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track "Resurrection"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

BN TV Music

With "Dupe," Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

BN TV Music

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers "I'll Be There" Right on Time

BN TV

Theophilus Sunday Releases “Banquet” Music Video: A Message of Devotion

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Theophilus Sunday has released the official visuals for “Banquet,” a track from his “Father of Spirits” album, and it carries a message about devotion and surrender. The song reflects on choosing intimacy with God over material success, reminding listeners that some things are far more valuable than wealth, fame, or status.

Through steady, repetitive declarations, “Banquet” emphasises unwavering commitment—staying in God’s presence, seeking Him above all else, and not being swayed by distractions. The new visuals capture this essence, drawing listeners into a moment of reflection.

Watch the video for ‘Banquet” below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php