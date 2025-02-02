Theophilus Sunday Releases “Banquet” Music Video: A Message of Devotion

Theophilus Sunday has released the official visuals for “Banquet,” a track from his “Father of Spirits” album, and it carries a message about devotion and surrender. The song reflects on choosing intimacy with God over material success, reminding listeners that some things are far more valuable than wealth, fame, or status.

Through steady, repetitive declarations, “Banquet” emphasises unwavering commitment—staying in God’s presence, seeking Him above all else, and not being swayed by distractions. The new visuals capture this essence, drawing listeners into a moment of reflection.

Watch the video for ‘Banquet” below.