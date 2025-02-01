Connect with us

MC Lively Talks Family, Religion & Life-Altering Moments with Amanda Dara

His brother’s passing, he shared, changed his perspective on life, forgiveness, religion, and death.
For years, MC Lively has been making people laugh, but behind the comedy is a man shaped by deep experiences, personal loss, and a unique outlook on life. Sitting down with Amanda Dara on the Open Up Podcast, the comedian, content creator, and trained lawyer got candid about his journey, his childhood, the pain of losing his brother, and his thoughts on religion.

Growing up in Ile-Ife, MC Lively shared that he has always been close to his father. He also reflected on a defining moment in January 2008 when he attended a motivational programme. A speaker at the event gave a talk that left an impact on him, helping him gain a deeper understanding of himself. He described it as one of the most motivating moments of his life.

Though many know him for his comedy, MC Lively’s academic background is in law. He studied at Obafemi Awolowo University and graduated with a second-class upper degree.  

One of the most emotional parts of the conversation was when he spoke about losing his brother, who was a pharmacist, in a car accident. He recalled the night he got the heartbreaking news, describing it as one of the longest nights of his life. His brother’s passing, he shared, changed his perspective on life, forgiveness, religion, and even death.

Watch the full conversation below.

