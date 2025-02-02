Yemi Alade Receives Her Nominee Medal Ahead of the 67th Grammys

BellaNaijarians, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards are just hours away! Yemi Alade is heading into the night nominated for Best African Music Performance for “Tomorrow.” She recently got her Grammy nominee medal at the Special Merit Awards ceremony and nominees reception in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Yemi kept it bold in purple—cropped jacket with dramatic puffed sleeves and a matching mini skirt, all detailed with intricate patterns and a bit of shimmer. A braided updo and purple heels finished the look.

Alongside Yemi, other Nigerian and African artists like Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Asake, Wizkid, Davido, Lojay, and Jordan Adetunji are all nominated this year. It’s a strong year for African music.

With the ceremony just hours away, fans are eager to see what the night holds. Find out how to watch the Grammys here.

Check out Yemi Alade’s stunning look below: