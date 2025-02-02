Connect with us

Music Scoop

Yemi Alade Receives Her Nominee Medal Ahead of the 67th Grammys

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday Releases "Banquet" Music Video: A Message of Devotion

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "You Are Good" Is a Song of Gratitude & Prophetic Promise | Watch

Music Style

Big Smoke, Big Drip: 5 Times Skepta Served Up Major Fashion Goals

Features Inspired Music

Qing Madi Is Special And She's Letting the World Know That

BN TV Music

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track "Resurrection"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

BN TV Music

With "Dupe," Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

BN TV Music

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers "I'll Be There" Right on Time

Music Scoop

Qing Madi Is in Her Era of Self-Discovery with Debut Album "I Am the Blueprint"

Music

Yemi Alade Receives Her Nominee Medal Ahead of the 67th Grammys

Avatar photo

Published

34 seconds ago

 on

BellaNaijarians, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards are just hours away! Yemi Alade is heading into the night nominated for Best African Music Performance for Tomorrow.” She recently got her Grammy nominee medal at the Special Merit Awards ceremony and nominees reception in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Yemi kept it bold in purple—cropped jacket with dramatic puffed sleeves and a matching mini skirt, all detailed with intricate patterns and a bit of shimmer. A braided updo and purple heels finished the look.

Alongside Yemi, other Nigerian and African artists like Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Asake, Wizkid, Davido, Lojay, and Jordan Adetunji are all nominated this year. It’s a strong year for African music.

With the ceremony just hours away, fans are eager to see what the night holds. Find out how to watch the Grammys here.

Check out Yemi Alade’s stunning look below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php