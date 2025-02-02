Two Nigerian Women Are Nominated for Grammys This Year: Tems & Yemi Alade!

We know you are wide awake right now, because we are too! The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are just hours away, and the excitement is real. With African artists, especially our Nigerian nominees, getting well-deserved global recognition, we are counting down to the big moment when the winners will be announced.

The Premiere Ceremony is already underway, and we are tuned in all the way from Nigeria. This year, eight Nigerian-based artists are nominated, with Tems and Yemi Alade standing as the only women among them.

Tems, a Grammy winner and now an eight-time nominee, is up for three awards this year. Her song “Love Me JeJe” is nominated for Best African Music Performance, “Burning” is up for Best R&B Song, and her debut album “Born in the Wild” is competing for Best Global Music Album.

Meanwhile, it is a big first for Yemi Alade, who has officially become a Grammy nominee. Can we get a whoop whoop? The self-proclaimed Rebel Queen just received her Grammy nominee medal at the Special Merit Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Her latest song, “Tomorrow,” is nominated for Best African Music Performance.

We are rooting for these Nigerian queens just as much as you are. Stay tuned, BNers, it is going to be an exciting night.