Angélique Kidjo Opens Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony with a Powerful Performance

The Grammy Premiere Ceremony tonight opened with a moving and powerful performance of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” set against images of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Nominees Angélique Kidjo, Wayne Brady, Scott Hoying, Deborah Cox, and Taj Mahal came together for a heartfelt rendition that began in somber tones, with the big screen displaying scenes of flames and firefighters. The mood shifted as the performance grew into a gospel-inspired tribute, honouring those affected by the fires.

This touching opening set a reflective tone for what is typically a more lighthearted Premiere Ceremony, as well as for the entire night of the Grammys, dedicated to raising funds and offering tributes to the victims of the devastating wildfires.

Angélique Kidjo, stunning in a black glittering suit paired with a light brown silk shirt and an elegantly wrapped Ankara scarf, left a lasting impression as she performed.

Nominated for Best Global Music Performance, Kidjo delivered a rendition that will not be easily forgotten.

