Angélique Kidjo, Shaboozey, Rocky Dawuni | See the African Artists Nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards



The 2025 Grammy Awards are set for February 2, and African artists are raking in the nominations. Read about Nigerian artists who got nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards here.

Angélique Kidjo‘s song, “Sunlight to My Soul,” featuring Soweto Gospel Choir has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance. This nomination adds to Angéligue’s already impressive list of achievements.

Shaboozey, an American artist born to Nigerian parents, is shaking things up with five nominations! His song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Country Solo Performance, while the remix by David Guetta is up for Best Remixed Recording. Shaboozey’s versatility shines through with his Best New Artist nomination and a spot in Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Beyoncé’s track “Spaghetti”.

Following him, Ghanaian reggae legend Rocky Dawuni has earned his second nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category and his fourth Grammy nod overall for his uplifting single, “Rise.”

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani” by Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” by Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” by Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá” by Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

“Sunlight To My Soul” by Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” by Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Song Of The Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) “

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”– Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile”– Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight”– Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!”– Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”– Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“KEHLANI” by Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” by Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” by Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd

“Big Mama” by Latto

“3:AM” by Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego (KAYTRANADA remix)” – KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)” – David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey)

“Espresso” (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von Dutch” – A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae)”

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 CARRIAGES” by Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” by Jelly Roll

“The Architect” by Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” by Chris Stapleton

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” by Yemi Alade

“MMS” by Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” by Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

“Higher” by Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” by Tems

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II by Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes by Ciro Hurtado

Heis by Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco by Antonio Rey

Born In The Wild by Tems