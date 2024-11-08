Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Yemi Alade, Tems & Lojay Among 2025 Grammy Nominees



The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations have once again spotlighted Nigerian artists and Afrobeats on the global stage, with several acts earning nominations across key categories.

For the second consecutive year, the Best African Music Performance category is back at the Grammy Awards, and Nigerian artists are dominating the nominations.

Burna Boy got a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category with his song “Higher”, from his album “I Told Them.” This is his second consecutive nomination in this category.

Asake also makes the list in the Best African Music Performance category with his collaboration with Wizkid on the track “MMS”. The song brings together two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, blending Afrobeat and modern sounds in a way that’s uniquely Asake.

Davido is no stranger to Grammy nominations, and this year, he’s back with his second nomination in the Best African Music Performance category. This time, it’s for his feature on Chris Brown’s track “Sensational”, which also features rising star Lojay. It’s Lojay’s first-ever Grammy nomination.

In a huge win for Yemi Alade, she earns her first-ever solo Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for her song “Tomorrow.”

And of course, Tems is a major contender this year. Not only is she nominated for Best African Music Performance with “Love Me Jeje”, but she’s also up for Best Global Music Album for her debut album “Born in the Wild.” Plus, she’s in the running for Best R&B Song for “Burning”, a track from the same album. Tems is the only African artist with multiple nominations across different categories this year!

Rema also got a nomination for Best Global Music Album for his album HEIS.

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Chris Brown – “Sensational” Featuring Davido & Lojay

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II

Rema – Heis

Tems – Born in the Wild

Best R&B Song

“After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning,” Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)