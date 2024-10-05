Watch Asake & Wizkid in the Music Video for “MMS”

Fresh off the release of his album “Lungu Boy,” Asake has dropped the visuals for “MMS,” the second track from the album, featruing Wizkid.

“It’s no secret that Wizkid is one of my music inspirations. As a young striving artist in Lagos, I have always been waiting for the right song, so when the opportunity came it was a no-brainer. ‘MMS’ stands for ‘Mr Money Sound’ and it explains my music journey,” Asake says about “MMS.”

“MMS” reflects on Asake’s journey of self-discovery, perseverance, and faith. He recounts the challenges he faced while rising in the music industry and finding his unique sound.

The song touches on the transient nature of life, acknowledging that success and material things are fleeting, while expressing gratitude to God for guiding him through these obstacles. Asake also debunks the notion that life is only about struggle, celebrating the balance between overcoming hardships and enjoying life’s blessings, while finding purpose and peace in the process.

Watch the music video below: