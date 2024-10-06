Connect with us

Craving Something New? Try Daniel Ochuko’s Moist Lemon Cake Recipe

5 hours ago

Sometimes you just need a break from the usual vanilla, chocolate, or red velvet cakes. If you’re craving something unconventional, refreshing, and exciting, Daniel Ochuko has got you covered with his moist lemon cake recipe.

This treat will leave your taste buds dancing. Using simple, everyday ingredients like vegetable oil, melted butter, unsweetened Greek yoghurt, eggs, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, and vanilla essence, Daniel gives it a zesty twist by adding the star of the show—fresh lemon zest and tangy lemon juice.

He kicks things off by zesting the lemons and squeezing out the juice, mixing them into the cake batter. And for that perfect finishing touch, he whips up a glossy glaze with icing sugar and lemon juice, topping it all off with a sprinkle of extra lemon zest for added flavour and flair.

Trust us, this is a cake you’ll absolutely love to bake and devour.

Watch how he makes it below:

