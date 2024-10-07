“Aspire for More!” Nelo Okeke’s Inspiring Message on #HerMoneyHerPower

Nelo Okeke is here to drop some serious truth bombs about marriage and financial independence. And she does that sharing her experience. She got married young and admits that she didn’t know much about money back then. In her family, education was a big deal, but financial literacy wasn’t.

Having married at the age of 23 after meeting her husband at 22, she acknowledges that discussions about women’s economic power were absent in her upbringing. Coming from a family where education was paramount, Nelo is grateful for the privilege of a solid educational background. “I graduated with my master’s degree,” she noted, highlighting the importance of education in her life. However, she admitted that despite her qualifications, she undervalued the significance of financial stability during her early years.

Nelo recounted how, at the time, she viewed marriage as her primary focus, even quitting her job, with the belief that her husband would take care of her financially. “Do not do it,” she cautioned young women, emphasising the importance of being financially savvy and self-sufficient.

“Nobody ever taught me I had the option of making my own money. No one encouraged me to aspire to be greater than what I was,” the digital content and lifestyle creator reflected. Nelo pointed out a stark reality: “We teach boys that financial independence is important, and we teach girls that marriage is important.” While she acknowledges the significance of marriage for both genders, she firmly believes that financial stability is equally crucial.

Now, as a mother, Nelo is committed to instilling the values of ambition and independence in her daughter. She encourages her to strive for greatness and pursue her career ambitions, stating, “I want her to have her money and economic power.” Though Nelo’s early marriage worked for her and she married a supportive husband, she emphasises that having personal financial resources is essential. “No matter how rich your husband is, it’s vital to have your own money so you can maintain your agency, with or without a husband.”

Nelo is thrilled to align with the #HerMoneyHerPower movement by BellaNaija and The She Tank, expressing her hope that others join the conversation. “This is literally the life I live,” she stated passionately.

Watch the full video below: