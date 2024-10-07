Tems Brings the Heat to Jennifer Hudson Show with “Love Me Jeje” Performance

Guess who was the latest artist on Jennifer Hudson Show, it’s Tems. The Grammy Award-winning artist was a guest of the talk show where she performed her hit song “Love Me Jeje.”

“Love Me Jeje” is a hit track from her debut studio album “Born In The Wild.” Since its release, Tems has perfromed her hit track “Love Me Jeje” on popular platforms including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Later… with Jools Holland” and on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

Her appearance on Jennifer Hudson Show comes amidst her ongoing “Born In The Wild” tour, which has taken her across the globe, gracing stages in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, and several cities in the USA and Canada. Her tour will wrap up in Australia on November 15.

Watch her performance below: