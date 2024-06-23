Watch Tems Perform "Love Me Jeje" on BBC Two's "Later... with Jools Holland"

Tems graced the stage on the latest episode of BBC Two’s long-running music series, “Later… with Jools Holland.” She delivered a soulful live performance of “Love Me Jeje,” a standout track from her debut album, “Born In The Wild.”

Tems is currently serenading audiences worldwide on her “Born In The Wild World Tour,” which kicked off on June 12th at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. The tour features a dynamic setlist, blending throwbacks like “Crazy Tings” and “Replay” with new tracks like “T-Unit,” “Gangsta,” and “Wait For You” from her debut album.

“Later… with Jools Holland” is a British music show, renowned for showcasing a diverse range of established and emerging artists with live studio performances.

Watch Tems discuss her album with Jools Holland

Enjoy Tems’ live performance of “Love Me Jeje” below: