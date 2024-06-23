Connect with us

Dive into the Delicious World of Banga Soup by Joyful Cook

Funke Akindele Bares All on Overcoming Rejection, Building a Film Empire & More on Arise News

Farouq Oreagba Talks About His Viral Ojude Oba Moment, Tattoos, Family & More on Arise News | Watch

Watch Tems Perform "Love Me Jeje" on BBC Two's "Later... with Jools Holland"

Folabi Nuel's New Single "You Are Good" feat. Victor Thompson is a Celebration of God's Goodness

Kaffy Shafau Shares Her Multi-Phased Approach to Raising Kids on "Mums Next Door"

"I Bring the Afrobeats to Every Genre" - Ayra Starr on Visa's "Music Talk"

Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

Nathaniel Bassey's "You Are You" Celebrates God's Unwavering Nature | Listen

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Dive into the Delicious World of Banga Soup by Joyful Cook

5 hours ago

Hailing from Nigeria’s Niger Delta, Banga soup is a culinary treasure known for its rich flavour and deep cultural significance. This beloved dish takes centre stage in a recipe video by Joyful Cook.

Made with a base of palm nuts, Banga soup is considered one of the most nourishing soups prepared with palm nuts and a diverse blend of herbs and spices. It is mostly eaten with the swallow, starch, by the Niger Deltans.

Joyful Cook’s recipe uses palm nut concentrate for convenience while incorporating a variety of protein options like goat meat, snails, and dried fish. To enhance the flavour, she employs various spices including ehuru, hot yellow pepper, irugege, crayfish, fermented locust beans, and bitter leaf.

Watch her make it below:

