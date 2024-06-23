Farooq Oreagba Talks About His Viral Ojude Oba Moment, Tattoos, Family & More on Arise News | Watch

Connect with us

The 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu, Ogun State, was a colourful display of culture, fashion, and style. Among the many eye-catching attendees, Farooq Oreagba stole the show. Clad in a flamboyant green and yellow Asooke Agbada, he rode majestically on horseback, a photo of which went viral and earned him the title “King of Steeze.”

An investment banker by profession, Farooq Oreagba is a seasoned Ojude Oba participant. In an interview with Arise News, he says he’s been attending the festival for fifteen years, carrying on a family tradition that dates back to his grandfather, who also rode in the festival.

Beyond the festival’s glitz, Farroq offered a glimpse into his personal life. He discussed the meaning behind his tattoos and how his battle with cancer, diagnosed in 2014, reshaped his perspective.

“From the moment I was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer in 2014,” Farooq reflected, “my priorities changed because I didn’t know how long I would be around. But hopefully, since I have been crowned King of Steeze at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival, I won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.”

 

Watch the full interview below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

