On Arise News’ “Perspectives,” Funke Akindele joined host Ruth Osime to discuss “Learning to Conquer as a Woman.” The conversation explored Funke’s rise to filmmaking, the hurdles she faced, and the wisdom she offers young women today.

Talking about her acting career, Funke revealed her unwavering passion for acting, despite countless initial rejections. Directors often relegated her to non-speaking roles, but she refused to be discouraged, as giving up was never an option.

The interview also explored how Funke managed the rejection phase and navigated her early career. Interestingly, this period of rejection became a catalyst for her to delve into self-taught film production. “I didn’t go to school to study film production,” she admitted, acknowledging her past desire to pursue filmmaking instead of law. Looking ahead, she plans to return for formal film education someday.