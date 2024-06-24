When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Afrobeats Star — Davido and his heartthrob, Chef Chioma are celebrating conjugal bliss this week. After a long engagement in the spotlight, 30 Billion Gang (30BG) worldwide is super excited to celebrate with the sensational couple.

To kick off the week-to-remember, Davido shared their official pre-wedding pictures via his Instagram account, featuring 3 stunning modern African traditional looks from Nigerian Designers — Ugo Monye, Lucky Enemuo, Jennifer Rowland, Ntukokwu Obinna Samuel of Samuel Noon, and Xtra Brides Lagos. See their portraits, shot by Tope Horpload, below:

Chioma paired her outfits with flawless facebeats by Pamela Morgan, a sleek updo by Adefunkeee and/or artfully styled Gele by Taiwo’s Touch.

Many forget that Davido (born David Adeleke) is a bonafide Prince of the Adeleke Royal Family of Ede in Osun State, perhaps because of his fun-loving spirit and vibrant exploration of pop culture. However, Chioma & David’s choice of outfits for their pre-wedding shoot reminds us of his royal roots.

Watch BTS clips from the Couple’s shoot below:

Lucky Enemuo Dressing Davido

Chioma & Davido Get Cozy in Love

A Golden Moment

CREDITS

Photography: @tope_horpload

Videography: @ibidunnidamilola

Couple’s Styling: @styledbyyln

Hair: @adefunkeee

Makeup: @pamelamorgannn

Gele: @taiwos_touch

Bride’s Asooke outfit – @samuelnoon

Groom’s Asooke outfit – @luckyenemuo

Bride’s Gold outfit – @jenniferrowlandofficial @jenniferrowlandaisle

Groom’s Gold outfit – @ugomonye.official

Bride’s Black outfit- @xtrabrideslagos

Groom’s Black outfit- @ugomonye.official

Nails: @3dnailsofficial

Groom’s Shoes: @ddavidshoes @louboutinworld

Bride’s Shoes: @renecaovilla @jimmychoo

Groom’s Accessories: @ugomonye.official @luckyenemuo

