Beauty
When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires
Afrobeats Star — Davido and his heartthrob, Chef Chioma are celebrating conjugal bliss this week. After a long engagement in the spotlight, 30 Billion Gang (30BG) worldwide is super excited to celebrate with the sensational couple.
To kick off the week-to-remember, Davido shared their official pre-wedding pictures via his Instagram account, featuring 3 stunning modern African traditional looks from Nigerian Designers — Ugo Monye, Lucky Enemuo, Jennifer Rowland, Ntukokwu Obinna Samuel of Samuel Noon, and Xtra Brides Lagos. See their portraits, shot by Tope Horpload, below:
View this post on Instagram
Chioma paired her outfits with flawless facebeats by Pamela Morgan, a sleek updo by Adefunkeee and/or artfully styled Gele by Taiwo’s Touch.
Many forget that Davido (born David Adeleke) is a bonafide Prince of the Adeleke Royal Family of Ede in Osun State, perhaps because of his fun-loving spirit and vibrant exploration of pop culture. However, Chioma & David’s choice of outfits for their pre-wedding shoot reminds us of his royal roots.
Watch BTS clips from the Couple’s shoot below:
Lucky Enemuo Dressing Davido
View this post on Instagram
Chioma & Davido Get Cozy in Love
View this post on Instagram
A Golden Moment
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
Photography: @tope_horpload
Videography: @ibidunnidamilola
Couple’s Styling: @styledbyyln
Hair: @adefunkeee
Makeup: @pamelamorgannn
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Bride’s Asooke outfit – @samuelnoon
Groom’s Asooke outfit – @luckyenemuo
Bride’s Gold outfit – @jenniferrowlandofficial @jenniferrowlandaisle
Groom’s Gold outfit – @ugomonye.official
Bride’s Black outfit- @xtrabrideslagos
Groom’s Black outfit- @ugomonye.official
Nails: @3dnailsofficial
Groom’s Shoes: @ddavidshoes @louboutinworld
Bride’s Shoes: @renecaovilla @jimmychoo
Groom’s Accessories: @ugomonye.official @luckyenemuo