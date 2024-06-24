When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afrobeats Star Davido and his heartthrob, Chef Chioma are celebrating conjugal bliss this week. After a long engagement in the spotlight, 30 Billion Gang (30BG) worldwide is super excited to celebrate with the sensational couple.

To kick off the week-to-remember, Davido shared their official pre-wedding pictures via his Instagram account, featuring 3 stunning modern African traditional looks from Nigerian Designers Ugo Monye, Lucky Enemuo, Jennifer Rowland, Ntukokwu Obinna Samuel of Samuel Noon, and Xtra Brides Lagos. See their portraits, shot by Tope Horpload, below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Chioma paired her outfits with flawless facebeats by Pamela Morgan, a sleek updo by Adefunkeee and/or artfully styled Gele by Taiwo’s Touch.

Many forget that Davido (born David Adeleke) is a bonafide Prince of the Adeleke Royal Family of Ede in Osun State, perhaps because of his fun-loving spirit and vibrant exploration of pop culture. However, Chioma & David’s choice of outfits for their pre-wedding shoot reminds us of his royal roots.

Watch BTS clips from the Couple’s shoot below:

Lucky Enemuo Dressing Davido

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Chioma & Davido Get Cozy in Love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

A Golden Moment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

Photography: @tope_horpload
Videography: @ibidunnidamilola
Couple’s Styling: @styledbyyln
Hair: @adefunkeee
Makeup: @pamelamorgannn
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Bride’s Asooke outfit – @samuelnoon
Groom’s Asooke outfit – @luckyenemuo
Bride’s Gold outfit – @jenniferrowlandofficial @jenniferrowlandaisle
Groom’s Gold outfit – @ugomonye.official
Bride’s Black outfit- @xtrabrideslagos
Groom’s Black outfit- @ugomonye.official
Nails: @3dnailsofficial
Groom’s Shoes: @ddavidshoes @louboutinworld
Bride’s Shoes: @renecaovilla @jimmychoo
Groom’s Accessories: @ugomonye.official @luckyenemuo

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

