CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma’s Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

Beauty

Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

How do you show up to littest bridal shower on the continent?

Chioma Adeleke‘s pink bridal shower has been the best-kept secret, but the cat’s coming out of the bag tonight. Watch as her beautiful babes step out in different shades of pink and peng facebeats to celebrate perhaps the most anticipated bridal shower of the decade.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Video: @asoebibella

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

