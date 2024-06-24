CHIVIDO2024: Chioma’s Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

Connect with us

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Chioma Adeleke arrives all smiles and cheers for her bridal shower sporting a classic pink stretch denim jumpsuit featuring a halterneck and sultry low back. She paired the outfit with a chic updo, a sweet facebeat served with her never-declining face card, and large hoop earrings.

Away from the typical dresses and minis brides often rock for such events, Chioma proves herself a Stylista by going against the grain with a jumpsuit and killing it. Happy brides are indeed the prettiest, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

Video by @noble_igwe

Iyanya Serenades Chioma on Arrival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsoEbiBella Live (@asoebibella.live)

Video by @asoebibella.live

