It all Began on Tumblr! Here’s How Moses Found His Soulmate, Sandra

Imagine coming across someone’s Tumblr profile one fateful day and then 7 years later, you are walking down the aisle with that person.

Moses was instantly smitten by Sandra’s personality when he came across her profile. He shot his shot and now, the lovebirds get to exchange their vows in a breathtaking outdoor ceremony. Sandra looked absolutely stunning and Moses made a dapper groom. They also had a vibrant Yoruba-Edo trad and it was such a delight seeing a fine blend of love and culture. Their special day was filled with beauty, happiness and of course, lots of love.

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

It’s all fun from here!

Sandra and Moses also had a Yoruba-Edo traitional wedding. Here’s how it went:

