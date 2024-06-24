It all Began on Tumblr! Here’s How Moses Found His Soulmate, Sandra

Connect with us

Imagine coming across someone’s Tumblr profile one fateful day and then 7 years later, you are walking down the aisle with that person.

Moses was instantly smitten by Sandra’s personality when he came across her profile. He shot his shot and now, the lovebirds get to exchange their vows in a breathtaking outdoor ceremony. Sandra looked absolutely stunning and Moses made a dapper groom. They also had a vibrant Yoruba-Edo trad and it was such a delight seeing a fine blend of love and culture. Their special day was filled with beauty, happiness and of course, lots of love.

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

         

        

    

    

 

   

    

              

             

      

  

   

    

 

It’s all fun from here!

 

 

Sandra and Moses also had a Yoruba-Edo traitional wedding. Here’s how it went:

    

  

     

     

      

    

             

  

      

   

    

       

           

  

  

Credits

White Wedding

Bride @sandssssa
Groom @mosesajibade_
Planner @tessallureevents
Bridal Styling @thewardrobemanager
Wedding dress and veil @elizabethandlacebridal
Bouquet @adelasflowers
Makeup @y_glam
Hair Stylist @tea.styles
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Videography @rmstudios_
Content creator @reelsbyihunanya
Location @thefivepalm
Decor @btgdecor
Lightning and SFX @sydeninteractive
Furniture rentals @thepartyrentalstation
Place setting @celebrazioni_catering |  @beyondtasteecatering

Traditional Wedding

Bride @sandssssa
Groom @mosesajibade_
Planner @tessallureevents
Creative Direction and Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Groom’s Stylist @groomstylingbytwm
Outfits (Groom) @mazellebridal | @dejiandkola
Beads and walking sticks @okukucr8tionhub
Shoes (Groom) @nineteenthshoes | @ttdalk
First Outfit (Asooke look) @marveeofficial
Second Outfit (Edo look) @marveeofficial
Fabric (Yoruba look) @wovenmarketafrica
Fabric (Edo look) @glitz_allure_fabrics
Makeup @y_glam
Okuku Stylist @Kishlys
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Jewellery set (Yoruba look) @lush_jewels
Jewellery (Edo look) @kishlys
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Videography @rmstudios__
Content Creator @reelsbyihunanya

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

