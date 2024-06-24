Connect with us

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

#CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma's Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

This Weekend Only! Experience Fashion, Beauty, and Community at The Fashion Souk

Eku Edewor's Campaign Portraits for DEJ Diamonds Are a BellaStylista's Dream, Check Them Out

WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah

Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi’s Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Aishat Kashaam, better known as Tenny Coco on social media, totally slayed Chef Chioma Adeleke‘s facebeat for her lavish surprise bridal shower last night. Chioma who is celebrating conjugal bliss with the love of her life – Afrobeats Superstar Davido glowed all night long in a never-declining face card, thanks to her charming features and Aishat’s expertise.

The glam featured a glistening pink eye look, paired with a snatched face, iridescent blush, and glossy soft pink pout. Chioma rocked her facebeat with a pretty updo by Adefunkeee. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

CREDITS

Bella: @thechefchi
Makeup Artist: @tennycoco
Hairstylist: @adefunkeee

