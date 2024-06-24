CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi’s Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

Aishat Kashaam, better known as Tenny Coco on social media, totally slayed Chef Chioma Adeleke‘s facebeat for her lavish surprise bridal shower last night. Chioma who is celebrating conjugal bliss with the love of her life – Afrobeats Superstar Davido glowed all night long in a never-declining face card, thanks to her charming features and Aishat’s expertise.

The glam featured a glistening pink eye look, paired with a snatched face, iridescent blush, and glossy soft pink pout. Chioma rocked her facebeat with a pretty updo by Adefunkeee. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

CREDITS

Bella: @thechefchi

Makeup Artist: @tennycoco

Hairstylist: @adefunkeee

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!