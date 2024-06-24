Connect with us

You've Got to Watch This Stanley Okorie Interview + "Billionaire" Performance on #WithChude

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

#CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma's Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Funke Akindele Bares All on Overcoming Rejection, Building a Film Empire & More on Arise News

Farouq Oreagba Talks About His Viral Ojude Oba Moment, Tattoos, Family & More on Arise News | Watch

Dive into the Delicious World of Banga Soup by Joyful Cook

Watch Tems Perform "Love Me Jeje" on BBC Two's "Later... with Jools Holland"

Folabi Nuel's New Single "You Are Good" feat. Victor Thompson is a Celebration of God's Goodness

Kaffy Shafau Shares Her Multi-Phased Approach to Raising Kids on "Mums Next Door"

You’ve Got to Watch This Stanley Okorie Interview + “Billionaire” Performance on #WithChude

12 mins ago

Stanley Okorie, a prolific Nollywood soundtrack artist, sat down with Chude Jideonwo in a recent episode of the show #WithChude.

In this candid interview, the veteran artist, renowned for his hit soundtracks such as ‘Billionaire’, ‘Happy Mumu’, and ‘Karishika’, along with the thousands of songs he has composed for Nollywood soundtracks over the years, shares with Chude the details of his music career, marriage, and the tragic loss of his wife and child to death.

He is on track for a Guinness World Record for the sheer volume and vitality of his brilliance—over 10,000 songs.

Chude says, “Some of the most precious songs from my childhood watching Nollywood movies have come from his heart: ‘Iyeme’ in Chain Reactions, ‘You and I’ from Conspiracy, and the soundtrack from the Kate Henshaw film ‘Compromise’ that stole my heart when I was in high school.”

Watch snippets of the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Watch the full performance of five of Stanley’s hit songs, available on watch.withchude.com!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

