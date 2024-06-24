You’ve Got to Watch This Stanley Okorie Interview + “Billionaire” Performance on #WithChude

Stanley Okorie, a prolific Nollywood soundtrack artist, sat down with Chude Jideonwo in a recent episode of the show #WithChude.

In this candid interview, the veteran artist, renowned for his hit soundtracks such as ‘Billionaire’, ‘Happy Mumu’, and ‘Karishika’, along with the thousands of songs he has composed for Nollywood soundtracks over the years, shares with Chude the details of his music career, marriage, and the tragic loss of his wife and child to death.

He is on track for a Guinness World Record for the sheer volume and vitality of his brilliance—over 10,000 songs.

Chude says, “Some of the most precious songs from my childhood watching Nollywood movies have come from his heart: ‘Iyeme’ in Chain Reactions, ‘You and I’ from Conspiracy, and the soundtrack from the Kate Henshaw film ‘Compromise’ that stole my heart when I was in high school.”

Watch snippets of the interview below:

