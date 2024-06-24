Infinix XClub and i-Fitness Team up to Fuel Fitness and Fast Charge Dreams

To celebrate the partnership between one of Nigeria’s leading smartphone brands, Infinix, and i-Fitness, one of the largest gym brands in Nigeria, the brands hosted an exciting fitness event on Saturday, June 22nd, at the i-Fitness Gym, Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos. The event, themed “Fuel Your Fitness, Fast Charge Your Dreams,” truly embodied the dynamic collaboration between the two entities. Emphasising the event’s spirit, Oluwayemisi Ode, Infinix Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications and PR Manager, stated,

“Our collaboration with i-Fitness represents the synergy between technology and fitness, integrating advanced technology with health and lifestyle activities. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals. By combining our smartphones and smart accessories like the Watch 1 (XW1) with i-Fitness’s expert training, we are creating a unique platform that helps people achieve their fitness goals and fast-charge their dreams. We are excited to partner with i-Fitness to empower our Infinx XClub community with fitness experiences that promote a healthier lifestyle.”

The day began with an invigorating cardio session led by a certified personal trainer from i-Fitness, setting an energetic tone for the event. Following the cardio session, participants engaged in various interactive games, including a creative twist on the classic X and O game and a plank challenge that tested their core strength and endurance.

These activities encouraged friendly competition and active participation. Winners were awarded exciting prizes such as Infinix smartwatches and earbuds, underscoring Infinix’s dedication to integrating technology with fitness to enhance user experiences. The Infinix Watch 1 (XW1) has health-monitoring features such as a heart rate monitor, pedometer, and blood oxygen monitor, offering users comprehensive tools to track and improve their health.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the experiential segment, where attendees got to experience the Infinix Note 40 series. Designed to empower users to take charge of their lives. The device’s powerful features, including the 70W all-round fast charge, ensure users can quickly recharge and get back to their workouts without long interruptions.

The Infinix MagKit offers convenient wireless charging options, making it easier to keep the phone powered up during gym sessions. The stunning 3D-curved 120Hz AMOLED display provides a smooth and clear view for tracking workouts and viewing fitness apps. The 108MP OIS Super-Zoom Camera captures high-quality photos and videos, perfect for documenting fitness progress and sharing achievements with friends.

Throughout the event, participants were not only engaged in fitness activities but also had the opportunity to interact and network with Infinix staff, who were available to address all inquiries. As the event concluded, goodie bags were distributed, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating what’s next. Fitness lovers had a swell time, posing for pictures and celebrating their wins.

The event was a perfect blend of fitness, fun, and technology, and Infinix remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing boundaries and assisting users in achieving their fitness goals through cutting-edge technology.

