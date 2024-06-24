The Story of Guinness and Football in Nigeria

For over 10 years, Guinness has been a committed supporter of football in Nigeria, creating unforgettable experiences for fans. Guinness, a leading premium beer in Nigeria, has been a consistent sponsor of football events, solidifying its association with the sport.

What Guinness saw was not just a game, but a beating heart and a chance to unite this diverse nation under the banner of the beautiful game. In 2013, the brand, in its usual commitment to being bold took on a record-breaking feat and unveiled the world’s largest Nigerian jersey, it became a powerful symbol of unwavering national support, a rallying point for a diverse nation united by the beautiful game.

Guinness, with the understanding that support goes beyond a giant piece of cloth, then launched the “Fly with the Eagles” campaign, fulfilling the dreams of 200 Super-fans with an all-expenses-paid trip to cheer on the Nigerian team in South Africa. The AFCON 2013 trophy was hoisted high with unforgettable memories of the roar of the crowd, shared hope, and electrifying energy of victory.

The love for football, particularly the Premier League, burns bright in Nigeria. Guinness recognized this and became the official broadcast partner with Multichoice/SuperSport. Every electrifying goal, every nail-biting save, was beamed directly into homes across the nation, but the story doesn’t end there.

“Every Minute Made of More” consumer promotions and celebratory ad was another campaign that kept excitement bubbling with the Superfans throughout the 2015 football season.

Guinness not only focuses on the big leagues but also believes in nurturing local talent. In 2017, Thierry Henry, a football icon visited Nigeria. Henry’s presence ignited a passion for the sport in young players, highlighting their dedication to grassroots development. Building on this momentum, Guinness partnered with Rio Ferdinand in 2018 for a nationwide tour celebrating the unwavering spirit of Nigerian fans – a spirit that fuels the “beautiful game.”

The desire to elevate the viewing experience for football fans led to the birth of Guinness Night Football. This innovative concept brought nighttime five-a-side matches to life across Uganda, Kenya, Cameroon, and Nigeria, transforming them into multi-sensory extravaganzas. More than just a tournament, it became a vibrant celebration of football passion.

Teams battled it out under the floodlights, culminating in a final night in Lagos. This grand finale wasn’t just for watching; celebrities like Rio Ferdinand joined fans in the five-a-side matches, blurring the lines between spectator and participant. Electrifying performances by top African artists added another layer to the experience, seamlessly blending music and football into a night that resonated deeply with fans’ souls.

Post-pandemic, Guinness remained steadfast. They renewed their partnership with SuperSport, ensuring Nigerians wouldn’t miss a single Premier League moment. This dedication extended beyond simply showing the games. In 2022, the spirit of fandom was celebrated when 20 lucky superfans were surprised with a trip to experience the magic of the EPL live in London.

With the brand’s dedication to fans deserving more, “Guinness Matchday”, launched in September 2023 to deliver epic live football viewing experience to fans across major cities in Nigeria in events with Giant screens, 360 surround sound, and supercharged celebrations of culture through Music and Fashion.

The event transcended simply watching the game, becoming a celebration of shared passion and the electrifying atmosphere of live football. This immersive experience reached a massive audience, directly engaging over 500,000 fans. The passion extended beyond the physical event, with a staggering 1.4 million fans tuning in weekly to the live Guinness Matchday Review Radio shows. The event’s digital footprint exploded, reaching an incredible 61 million and generating 11.5 million engagements, demonstrating the immense reach and impact of the experience.

Guinness’ commitment extends beyond one-off events. Partnerships with giants like MTN and Showmax ensure fans enjoy data discounts and free access to live matches, extending the reach of the beautiful game further than ever before. What truly sets this initiative apart is its understanding that football transcends the sport itself. In Nigeria, it’s a powerful force that unites and ignites a shared passion that binds the nation together.

The new season is coming, and Guinness, the official beer of the league, is ready to elevate your fan experience to epic heights! Get ready for a season packed with unforgettable activities and events that celebrate the beautiful game we all love. Guinness is all about creating connections, so prepare to bond with fellow fans and share your passion for the Premier League, no matter where you cheer. Whether you’re at your favourite Lagos pub or glued to the TV in Enugu, Guinness is here to make this season legendary.

