Folabi Nuel’s New Single “You Are Good” feat. Victor Thompson is a Celebration of God’s Goodness

Gospel artist Folabi Nuel offers an anthem of praise with his brand new single, “You Are Good,” featuring fellow gospel artist Victor Thompson. True to its title, “You Are Good” is a song of adoration, extolling God’s unwavering goodness and pledging eternal praise.

“This song truly expresses how I feel,” says Folabi. “I have seen God do things that I thought were impossible and He never disappoints. I had the pleasure of writing and recording this song with my dear friend and brother Victor Thomspon.”

“You Are Good” was produced by Folabi Nuel himself and the video was edited by Oluwaseyi Akinola.

Watch below: