Editor’s Pick: The Perfect Playlist for The Christian Lovebirds

We all know and love the power of love songs and you must have heard love songs from Chiké, Timi Dakolo, Simi, Johnny Drille, Tiwa Savage, Davido and other singers. But have you listened to love songs by some Nigerian gospel singers? Yes, they sing about their love for God but fall in love, just like everyone else. And when they do, they express that love in the most beautiful way they know how – through songs!

These gospel singers aren’t afraid to show their romantic sides. They’ve penned beautiful love songs that are perfect for anyone looking for lyrics that capture the joy and wonder of being in love. So whether you’re searching for the ideal song for your wedding playlist, a proposal you’ll never forget, or simply a way to express your feelings to your special someone, these love songs have you covered.

Moses Bliss – “Carry Am Go,” “Love Love,” and “Perfect for Me”

Everyone knew about this talk-of-town wedding. From the proposal to the wedding day, it was one wedding everyone looked forward to and enjoyed. Moses Bliss who is an exceptional singer proposed to his wife, Marie, with a beautiful rendition of the song “For Life.” And it moved Marie to tears. Then he released other love songs in celebration of their union such as “Carry Am Go,” “Love Love,” and “Perfect for Me.”

Anendlessocean – “LMLY”

Anendlessocean recently released the single “LMLY,” which stands for “Let Me Love You.” The song is a heartfelt love that shows his romantic side, portraying him as a Jesus-loving lover boy. This is the first track off his soon-to-be-released album “Hexagon.”

Neon Adejo – “Lade”

Fresh off his recent proposal, Neon Adejo gifted the world with “Lade,” a sweet and intimate love song eponymously named after his fiancee, Lade.

Folabi Nuel – “Bobibi – Forever and a Day”

This entire album is a love letter from Folabi Nuel to his wife, Gboremi. Released in 2023, “Forever and a Day” features a collection of romantic tracks like “911” (a playful song about being completely smitten), “For You” (a heartfelt declaration of love), and the captivating “Monalisa” featuring guest artists like Timi Dakolo, Johnny Drille and Remii.

Victor Thompson – “Fall in Love”

Victor Thompson did not mince words with the 2022 single “Fall In Love.” This sweet and heartfelt message leaves no doubt about his feelings for his wife, Henrietta.

Sinmidele and Remii – “My Baby”

Teaming up for a soulful duet, gospel powerhouse Sinmidele and The Voice alum, Remii, created “My Baby,” a song that beautifully captures the tenderness and joy of being in love.

Yadah – “When a Believer Loves”

In 2023, Yadah went all out with a 2-track EP dedicated to her husband, Okafor Chinonso Daniel. “I really wanted to do songs that talked about love through the lens of scripture. Love as patience, love as kindness, love in its purity. I’m glad I did. The EP “When a Believer Loves” has just 2 songs dedicated to @__okaforchinonso,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Gaise Baba – “Títíláí”

Bringing an Afro-fusion twist to the love song genre, Gaise Baba dropped “Títíláí” song in 2017 in celebration of love. He says:

“Títíláí” is a song about love within the context of marriage, told from a near-playful angle of a good guy reiterating his endless commitment to his bride. The aim is to draw attention through this, to the institution of marriage; glorify, celebrate and promote the biblical concept of love, grace and ‘forever-ness’.

Angeloh – “Love Child”

In 2023, Angeloh released not just an album, but a celebration of love! “Love Child” is a 7-track that talks about love in its truest form – new love, weddings, romantic getaways – and all the sweetness that comes with it. It has a deluxe version featuring collaborations with other gospel greats like Greatman Takit, Gaise Baba, Ko’rale, and soul singer, Waje. Since 2019, Angeloh has been making love songs inspired by the twists and turns of his love life: from being single to finding the one, getting married, and navigating fatherhood as a young man.

Bonus… Sola Allyson – Ife Eji Owuro

We couldn’t resist including a timeless classic! Sola Allyson‘s “Ife Eji Owuro” (meaning “Morning Love”) is a beautiful and enduring love song that continues to resonate with listeners today. The song “Eji Òwúrò” first appeared in 2003 as part of the soundtrack for a Bimbo Oshin movie of the same name. It was later revamped in 2009 with production by Cobhams Asuquo and mixing by Olaitan Dada of Natialo Productions.