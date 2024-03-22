Baba Dee Opens up on Music, Sound Sultan & Leaving Nigeria on Teju Babyface’s Podcast 

Dancehall artist and songwriter, Dare Fasasi, popularly known as Baba Dee and the older brother of the late singer and songwriter, Sound Sultan, joins Teju Babyface for a deep dive on the latest episode of Teju Babyface Podcast.

During the episode, Baba Dee opens up about various topics, including his decision to leave Nigeria for Sweden, his experiences in the Nigerian music scene, and his brother’s tragic death. He shares heartfelt memories of their final moments together and reflects on their shared music journey.

The two brothers co-founded the record label Naija Ninja Entertainment Production Company. Sound Sultan sadly passed away on July 11, 2021.

Watch: