Connect with us

BN TV Music

Baba Dee Opens up on Music, Sound Sultan & Leaving Nigeria on Teju Babyface's Podcast 

BN TV Features Movies Nollywood

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

BN TV Music

New Video: Taves - Folake

BN TV Music

Tyla Treats Fans to Her Self-Titled Debut Album "Tyla" + Three Music Videos

BN TV Music

Cuppy is Back with the Music Video for “Wale” featuring Wyclef Jean

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Wedding Bells? A Baby? Watch Episode 6 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

BN TV

Efe Food Kitchen Is Out With A Spicy Nkwobi Recipe We Think You’ll Love

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 9 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is about Lies, Secrets & Karma | Watch

BN TV Music

Kcee & One Republic Flaunt their Dance Skills in the New Visuals for "Ojapiano" Remix

BN TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

BN TV

Baba Dee Opens up on Music, Sound Sultan & Leaving Nigeria on Teju Babyface’s Podcast 

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dancehall artist and songwriter, Dare Fasasi, popularly known as Baba Dee and the older brother of the late singer and songwriter, Sound Sultan, joins Teju Babyface for a deep dive on the latest episode of Teju Babyface Podcast.

During the episode, Baba Dee opens up about various topics, including his decision to leave Nigeria for Sweden, his experiences in the Nigerian music scene, and his brother’s tragic death. He shares heartfelt memories of their final moments together and reflects on their shared music journey.

The two brothers co-founded the record label Naija Ninja Entertainment Production Company. Sound Sultan sadly passed away on July 11, 2021.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: The Three Top Qualities of a Talent Acquisition Specialist

A Week of No Internet: What Would You Do With Your Time?

Comet Nwosu: The Key to Unlocking Personal Growth

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Ritual of Ramadan
css.php