Dayo Adeneye (D1) Talks the Rise of Nigerian Music & His Journey in Media with Teju Babyface

On his podcast, “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive,” Teju Babyface interviewed Dayo Adeneye (D1), a media and entertainment entrepreneur who has been a major force in shaping Nigeria’s music industry.

D1 discussed his journey and the vital role Raymond Dokpesi played. Raymond’s encouragement to feature Nigerian music on radio and television was a turning point, leading them to invest in and promote up-and-coming local talents. He also revealed that he and Kenny Ogungbe (Keke) were initially in Los Angeles before Dokpesi convinced them to return to Nigeria and contribute to the country’s growth.

Despite the challenges of starting a radio station, D1 explained how their media and journalism background prepared them for the venture.

Watch the full interview: