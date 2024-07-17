Connect with us

BN TV Living Music

Dayo Adeneye (D1) Talks the Rise of Nigerian Music & His Journey in Media with Teju Babyface

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille's New Single "Count My Blessings" Makes Gratitude Irresistible

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

"I Created 'Supacell' to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell" - Rapman on 'Supacell'

BN TV Music

Odumodublvck Performs "Wotowoto Seasoning" & "Commend" Live on Vevo DSCVR

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean's "Sweet Home" Music Video is a Love Letter | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

BN TV Relationships

Why Are You Still Single? Akah & Claire Nnani Unpack the Reasons

BN TV Music

Rema Shuts Down Doubts in "Hehehe" Music Video

BN TV Career

"Role modelling is a powerful tool" - Mary Akpobome Discusses Workplace Success on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Inspired Music

#WithChude: Ego Ogbaro Discusses Her Journey Beyond Lagbaja to Finding New Success

BN TV

Dayo Adeneye (D1) Talks the Rise of Nigerian Music & His Journey in Media with Teju Babyface

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On his podcast, “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive,” Teju Babyface interviewed Dayo Adeneye (D1), a media and entertainment entrepreneur who has been a major force in shaping Nigeria’s music industry.

D1 discussed his journey and the vital role Raymond Dokpesi played. Raymond’s encouragement to feature Nigerian music on radio and television was a turning point, leading them to invest in and promote up-and-coming local talents. He also revealed that he and Kenny Ogungbe (Keke) were initially in Los Angeles before Dokpesi convinced them to return to Nigeria and contribute to the country’s growth.

Despite the challenges of starting a radio station, D1 explained how their media and journalism background prepared them for the venture.

Watch the full interview:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php