“I Created ‘Supacell’ to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell” – Rapman on ‘Supacell’

The British sci-fi series “Supacell” by Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu) has taken Netflix by storm, topping charts globally and holds a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. This captivating show follows a group of South Londoners who develop extraordinary abilities – from superhuman strength, speed and teleportation to premonitions and flight.

Beyond the fantastical, “Supacell” tackles real-life issues faced by Black Britons. The series subtly weaves in themes of casual racism, healthcare bias, gender inequality, and, primarily, sickle cell anaemia – a health challenge that affects Black communities. Since its release, “Supacell” has racked up over 18 million views in its first few weeks and currently reigns supreme at No. 1 on Netflix’s global top 10 list.

In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, Rapman, the show’s mastermind (showrunner, creator, writer, and lead director), sheds light on his inspiration. He explains his desire to challenge the perception of sickle cell anaemia as a weakness, “I never understood a disease that predominantly hurts black people. Because our skin is dark something is making us weak. So I said, let me do something. Instead of making us weak, let me do something to make us strong. If something can make us weak, then something can make us strong.”

He also talked about the love story between Dionne and Michael, the importance of infusing the African culture of respect into the series, the possibility of a second season and more.

Watch the full interview below: