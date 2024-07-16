Connect with us

Odumodublvck Performs "Wotowoto Seasoning" & "Commend" Live on Vevo DSCVR

"I Created 'Supacell' to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell" - Rapman on 'Supacell'

Anendlessocean's "Sweet Home" Music Video is a Love Letter | Watch

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Why Are You Still Single? Akah & Claire Nnani Unpack the Reasons

Rema Shuts Down Doubts in "Hehehe" Music Video

"Role modelling is a powerful tool" - Mary Akpobome Discusses Workplace Success on "Omon's Couch"

#WithChude: Ego Ogbaro Discusses Her Journey Beyond Lagbaja to Finding New Success

Chima Udoye Wins "Nigerian Idol" Season 9!

Bunmi George Opens Up About Loss & Finding Strength in Sisterhood on "Unpack With Nay"

Odumodublvck Performs “Wotowoto Seasoning” & “Commend” Live on Vevo DSCVR

5 hours ago

Rapper and singer Odumodublvck (real name Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu) recently performed his tracks “Wotowoto Seasoning” featuring Ghanaian rapper Black Sheriff and “Commend” for Vevo DSCVR, a music video platform.

Both songs are from his mixtape “Eziokwu (the Uncut edition),” released in 2023. The Vevo DSCVR performance showcased a live rendition of the tracks.

Odumodublvck’s music bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, blending the traditional sounds of Afrobeats with contemporary hip-hop. This fusion reflects his individuality and deep connection to his Nigerian heritage.

Watch his performance below:

