Odumodublvck Performs “Wotowoto Seasoning” & “Commend” Live on Vevo DSCVR

Rapper and singer Odumodublvck (real name Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu) recently performed his tracks “Wotowoto Seasoning” featuring Ghanaian rapper Black Sheriff and “Commend” for Vevo DSCVR, a music video platform.

Both songs are from his mixtape “Eziokwu (the Uncut edition),” released in 2023. The Vevo DSCVR performance showcased a live rendition of the tracks.

Odumodublvck’s music bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, blending the traditional sounds of Afrobeats with contemporary hip-hop. This fusion reflects his individuality and deep connection to his Nigerian heritage.

Watch his performance below: