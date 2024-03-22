Shakira and Paul Wedding Video Will Give You Every Reason To Appreciate Love!

Shakira and Paul said ‘I do’ in a white wedding ceremony and there was literally love in the air!

Shakira looked breathtaking in her custom dress and Paul totally understood the drip assignment. Their special bond was evident all through their big day and it was such a delight seeing them embark on this forever journey. Seeing them exchange their heartfelt vows during the ceremony will give you butterflies. You’ll certainly have a big smile on your face as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @samonfilms