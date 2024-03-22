Connect with us

Weddings

Shakira and Paul Wedding Video Will Give You Every Reason To Appreciate Love!

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Editor's Pick: The Perfect Playlist for The Christian Lovebirds

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Happily Ever After Begins for Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee | See their Civil Wedding Photos

Weddings

It's A Sweet 'Yes' To Forever For Ehinome & Daniel Who Met In College!

Weddings

All It Took Was One Look at Amirah's Photo For Abdullahi To Fall in Love!

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Theophilus Sunday is Getting Married to Ashlee! See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Amanda Said Yes To Her Best Friend, Cornelius! Enjoy Their Pre-Wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Somto and Pedro Are University Buddies On A Forever Journey!

Weddings

Ibukun & Sola's Love Journey Began in Grad School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Sign Up For A Fun Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Shakira and Paul Wedding Video Will Give You Every Reason To Appreciate Love!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Shakira and Paul said ‘I do’ in a white wedding ceremony and there was literally love in the air!

Shakira looked breathtaking in her custom dress and Paul totally understood the drip assignment. Their special bond was evident all through their big day and it was such a delight seeing them embark on this forever journey. Seeing them exchange their heartfelt vows during the ceremony will give you butterflies. You’ll certainly have a big smile on your face as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @samonfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: The Three Top Qualities of a Talent Acquisition Specialist

A Week of No Internet: What Would You Do With Your Time?

Comet Nwosu: The Key to Unlocking Personal Growth

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Ritual of Ramadan
css.php