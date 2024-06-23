Connect with us

BN TV

Kaffy Shafau Shares Her Multi-Phased Approach to Raising Kids on “Mums Next Door”

Published

4 hours ago

In the latest episode of “Mums Next Door,” a talk show spotlighting the motherhood journeys of celebrity and influencer mums, host Maria Chike welcomes the creative entrepreneur Kaffy Shafau.

Together, they delve into the world of motherhood, exploring the unique journeys and intricacies of parenting. Kaffy reveals her intentional approach to raising her children, including her unique, multi-phased disciplinary style. She emphasises the importance of patience, balancing love with firmness, and fostering open communication with her kids.

The episode also explores the ever-present challenge of balancing motherhood with a thriving career and the importance of self-care for mothers.

Watch here:

