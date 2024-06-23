“I Bring the Afrobeats to Every Genre” – Ayra Starr on Visa’s “Music Talk”

Before taking the stage at the Visa Live’s Louvre concert in Paris, Ayra Starr appeared on the Visa’s “Music Talk” show. There, she revealed her musical journey, which began in secondary school with encouragement from her matron to sing more.

To hone her skills, Ayra Starr explained she had to dive into YouTube tutorials, searching for “How to sing like Beyonce” and “How to sing like Rihanna.”

The superstar also talked about the reasons behind her decision to pursue music and the small steps that led her to this current phase of her life. Talking about her style of music, Ayra said “My voice is my sound. I bring Afrobeats to every genre I enter.”

Watch the full interview below: