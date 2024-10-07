Tems Talks Coachella Surprises & That Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

After treating the audience to a live performance of her hit song “Love Me Jeje” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Tems joined Jennifer Hudson for an engaging chat on music, fashion, and her unforgettable style moments.

Now, if you’ve been curious about her showstopping dress at the 2023 Oscars, Tems shared all the details in this interview. The Grammy award winner explained how she felt like a Cinderalla in the dress and talked about how the dress came to be.

She also opened up about the excitement of being nominated for an Oscar and reminisced on her surprise Coachella performance, where Wizkid and Justin Bieber joined her on stage to perform their hit, “Essence.”

Watch the video below: