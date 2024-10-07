Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tems Talks Coachella Surprises & That Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

BN TV Music

Tems Brings the Heat to Jennifer Hudson Show with "Love Me Jeje" Performance

BN TV Career Inspired

“Aspire for More!” Nelo Okeke’s Inspiring Message on #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Something New? Try Daniel Ochuko’s Moist Lemon Cake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Asake & Wizkid in the Music Video for "MMS"

BN TV Career Inspired Living

Can Women Have It All? Blessing Adesiyan of Mother Honestly Says Yes | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Career Inspired

Meet Damola Adamolekun: The 35-Year-Old CEO Steering Red Lobster’s Comeback

BN TV Music

Phyno Reflects on His Blessings in “Grateful” Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Lunchbox Blues? Sweet Adjeley's Grilled Chicken Wings & Pan-Roasted Potatoes to the Rescue

BN TV Music

KCee Drops New Single "Netfliss" & It’s a Vibe!

BN TV

Tems Talks Coachella Surprises & That Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

After treating the audience to a live performance of her hit song “Love Me Jeje” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Tems joined Jennifer Hudson for an engaging chat on music, fashion, and her unforgettable style moments.

Now, if you’ve been curious about her showstopping dress at the 2023 Oscars, Tems shared all the details in this interview. The Grammy award winner explained how she felt like a Cinderalla in the dress and talked about how the dress came to be.

She also opened up about the excitement of being nominated for an Oscar and reminisced on her surprise Coachella performance, where Wizkid and Justin Bieber joined her on stage to perform their hit, “Essence.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php