Connect with us

Music

Young Jonn Pours His Heart Out in the Visuals for His New Single “Sooner”

BN TV Music

Olamide Drops "Hello Habibi" Video featuring Russ

Music

Angélique Kidjo, Shaboozey, Rocky Dawuni | See the African Artists Nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards

Music

Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Yemi Alade, Tems & Lojay Among 2025 Grammy Nominees

Music

Victor AD's 'Ebube (Odeshi)' Is Everything You Need for This Weekend Groove

BN TV Music

Tyla's New Music Video for "Push 2 Start" Brings Back 2000s Vibes

Music

Fave Releases Her Sophomore EP "DUTTY LOVE"

Music

Boy Spyce Drops New Single “Talk”

Music

Fave Reflects on the Journey of Love in Her Upcoming EP "Dutty Love" Dropping November 7

BN TV Music

Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

Music

Young Jonn Pours His Heart Out in the Visuals for His New Single “Sooner”

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Young Jonn has just dropped the visuals for his track “Sooner,” bringing the song’s emotion to life. The video is simple yet powerful, focusing solely on him as he pours his heart out.

With lines like “Sooner or later/ sugar or sugar/ I apologise for the things that I have done/ Baby how can I make up for it?” Young Jonn lays it all out, touching on the struggles of long-distance love and the effort to keep things going strong.

This song comes as a follow-up to his 16-track project, “Jiggy ForeverAlbum.

Check out the video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php