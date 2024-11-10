Young Jonn Pours His Heart Out in the Visuals for His New Single “Sooner”

Young Jonn has just dropped the visuals for his track “Sooner,” bringing the song’s emotion to life. The video is simple yet powerful, focusing solely on him as he pours his heart out.

With lines like “Sooner or later/ sugar or sugar/ I apologise for the things that I have done/ Baby how can I make up for it?” Young Jonn lays it all out, touching on the struggles of long-distance love and the effort to keep things going strong.

This song comes as a follow-up to his 16-track project, “Jiggy Forever” Album.

Check out the video below