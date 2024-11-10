Olamide Drops “Hello Habibi” Video featuring Russ

Olamide has just dropped the official video for “Hello Habibi,” and this one’s a whole energy! The track already had that catchy feel, but with Russ jumping on it, it’s taken to another level.

Produced by Rami, “Hello Habibi” mixes up different sounds and styles. Russ comes through with a smooth, confident verse that blends perfectly with Olamide’s high-energy delivery. The way they balance each other makes the song hit even harder.

Olamide and Russ made sure to give us something special for the weekend.

Watch the video below