Olamide Drops "Hello Habibi" Video featuring Russ

Catch Up on Zuri, Adesuwa, and Tami’s Latest Struggles in Episodes 3 & 4 of The Smart Money Woman 2

Diamonds & Gold: Discover This African Jeweller's Journey from Family Legacy to Global Brand | BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Tyla's New Music Video for "Push 2 Start" Brings Back 2000s Vibes

#HerMoneyHerPower: Banky W Talks Marriage, Money and Partnership

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Talks Her Fashionpreneur Journey, the Inclusive LáLé Brand & More | WATCH

"Your Economic Power is Your Vex Money For Life" | Alex Unusual on #HerMoneyHerPower

Gaining Economic Power Through Fashion Design: Veekee James Talks #HerMoneyHerPower

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Olamide has just dropped the official video for “Hello Habibi,” and this one’s a whole energy! The track already had that catchy feel, but with Russ jumping on it, it’s taken to another level.

Produced by Rami, “Hello Habibi” mixes up different sounds and styles. Russ comes through with a smooth, confident verse that blends perfectly with Olamide’s high-energy delivery. The way they balance each other makes the song hit even harder.

Olamide and Russ made sure to give us something special for the weekend.

Watch the video below

