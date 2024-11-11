Connect with us

Turn Up the Volume! Kizz Daniel & Adekunle Gold Drop “Pano Tona” and We’re Listening

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This year, there seems to be no stopping Kizz Daniel. After celebrating a decade in music with the release of two singles, “Marhaba” and “We Must,” he’s back with a brand-new single, “Pano Tona,” featuring fellow artist Adekunle Gold.

“Pano Tona” is a song that celebrates resilience, success, and faith in the face of obstacles. Both artists reflect on their journeys from humble beginnings to achieving wealth and recognition. They acknowledge the challenges they’ve faced, with lines about people trying to “turn off” their light or success (“Bi won sen pana mi, mo tun tana” – “If they try to turn off my light, I’ll turn it back on”). Still, they express confidence in their ability to overcome adversity through persistence and divine support.

In the chorus, they pray for protection and blessings (“K’oluwa gbewa gege o” – “May God protect us”), showing a desire for continued growth and freedom from negativity. They also express staying grounded, savoring the art of music rather than being swept up in the trappings of fame and wealth.

Enjoy “Pano Tona” below

