Kizz Daniel Marks a Decade in Music with Two Singles “Marhaba” & “We Must”

Ifedayo Agoro Shares Four Game-Changing Strategies for Women's Financial Growth

Feel the Positive Vibes in Angélique Kidjo & Davido's "Joy" Music Video

A Dance of Triumph: Watch Greatman Takit & GospelOnDeBeatz's "Celebration" Video

Clarence Peters’ "Inside Life" Promises a Supernatural Thrill – Watch the Trailer Now

“The Men’s Club” Returns for Season 5 with New Faces & Double the Drama!

Ife Durosinmi-Etti’s Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

Morravey Delivers a Passionate Ode to Love in New Single "Ifineme"

Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

"Nothing Beats Having Economic Power": Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel is celebrating a decade of his music career with the release of two singles, “Marhaba” and “We Must.” These tracks are part of his ‘Vado At 10’ anniversary celebration, a milestone that reflects ten years of chart-topping hits, global recognition, and the unwavering loyalty of his fanbase.

“Marhaba” showcases Kizz Daniel’s signature Afrobeats fusion with smooth vocals and  rhythms, cementing his status as a versatile artist. On the other hand, “We Must,” produced by Ayzed, who has worked closely with Kizz Daniel on several hits, delivers a message of resilience and determination.

With “Marhaba” and “We Must,” Kizz Daniel not only delivers hit-worthy singles but also redefines his legacy, proving his consistency and adaptability over the last decade.

Listen to the tracks below

 

 

