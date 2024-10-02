Kizz Daniel Marks a Decade in Music with Two Singles “Marhaba” & “We Must”

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel is celebrating a decade of his music career with the release of two singles, “Marhaba” and “We Must.” These tracks are part of his ‘Vado At 10’ anniversary celebration, a milestone that reflects ten years of chart-topping hits, global recognition, and the unwavering loyalty of his fanbase.

“Marhaba” showcases Kizz Daniel’s signature Afrobeats fusion with smooth vocals and rhythms, cementing his status as a versatile artist. On the other hand, “We Must,” produced by Ayzed, who has worked closely with Kizz Daniel on several hits, delivers a message of resilience and determination.

With “Marhaba” and “We Must,” Kizz Daniel not only delivers hit-worthy singles but also redefines his legacy, proving his consistency and adaptability over the last decade.

Listen to the tracks below