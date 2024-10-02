Ifedayo Agoro Shares Four Game-Changing Strategies for Women’s Financial Growth

In lending her voice to the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, Ifedayo Agoro, known as Diary of A Naija Girl, highlights four key reasons why women often struggle to earn as much money as they desire.

Firstly, Ifedayo points out that the reluctance to agree to shared custody arrangements during divorce or separation—especially when the husband has a higher earning potential—can hinder women’s financial independence. This situation often leaves women preoccupied with childcare responsibilities, preventing them from pursuing their financial success.

Additionally, she emphasises the importance of women prioritising their health, noting that neglecting self-care can significantly impact productivity at work. Ifedayo advocates for a more equitable distribution of domestic chores, suggesting that women should either seek affordable domestic help or encourage their partners to share household responsibilities. “It’s a family unit,” she asserts, highlighting the need for collective effort to prevent burnout.

The government has a role to play in women’s financial growth too, she says, pointing out the lack of childcare policies that could facilitate women’s entry into the workforce. She passionately calls for more women to be elected into federal and local government positions, believing that they would better understand and address these challenges.

Reflecting on the numerous messages she receives from her community, Ifedayo acknowledges the freedom that comes with financial independence, allowing women to live life on their own terms.

